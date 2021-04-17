Maryland adds 1,500 COVID cases while positivity ticks up, hospitalizations decline

Maryland health officials reported 1,500 new coronavirus cases Saturday, marking five days in a row where the state has recorded at least 1,000 new infections.
Here’s how some of the key measures looked:
Cases
With the daily tally of infections reported Saturday, Maryland has now recorded 434,859 COVID-19 cases since health officials began to track the disease in March 2020, according to state data.
The state has reported more than 1,500 cases on three of the last four days.
Deaths
Seventeen more people were reported dead, bringing the state’s pandemic fatality count to 8,359.
Hospitalizations
Some 1,210 people remained hospitalized battling the coronavirus, 22 fewer patients than the day before but the 20th day in a row that at least 1,000 people were hospitalized.
Of those hospitalized, 288 required intensive care. That’s eight fewer than Friday.
Testing positivity
Maryland’s average testing positivity was 5.72% Friday, up 0.05 percentage points compared to a day earlier, according to health department data.
The measure, an average of the coronavirus tests returned positive over the last week, has remained above 5%, the World Health Organization’s benchmark for reopening, since March 29.
About 40,821 nasal swabs were tested over the past 24 hours, less than the day before. More than 9.3 million tests have been completed throughout the pandemic, according to the state.
Vaccinations
The state reported 77,025 more vaccinations Saturday — 34,573 first doses and 42,050 second doses, health department data shows.
About 1.58 million people have been fully vaccinated either by completing a two-dose schedule of immunizations made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or by receiving Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine.
The use of the Johnson & Johnson product has been suspended in Maryland and many other states while federal health authorities investigate the emergence of six cases of rare blood clots among the roughly 7 million recipients of that vaccine nationwide. Still, Maryland health data continues to reflect Johnson & Johnson doses being administered this week, with 402 new vaccines reported Saturday.
Statewide, about 2.26 million have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the health department. The state averaged 66,296 immunizations daily over the last week.
