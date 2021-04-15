Maryland reports over 1,000 COVID cases; hospitalizations, testing positivity inch up

For the third day in a row, Maryland health officials reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, while more than 1,200 people remained in hospitals across the state fighting the disease.
Here’s where the other COVID-19 metrics stood Thursday:
Cases
The state added 1,444 coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s pandemic case count to 431,795, according to health department data.
Deaths
Nineteen more people were reported dead from COVID-19, meaning 8,326 Marylanders have died because of the disease since health officials began to track its effects in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
About 1,244 people remained hospitalized with the coronavirus, eight more than Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 290 patients required intensive care, seven more than the day before.
March 28 was the last time fewer than 1,000 people were hospitalized with the disease.
Testing positivity
Meanwhile, the state’s testing positivity rate, which measures the average number of tests returned positive over the last week, has remained above 5% since March 29.
The measure was 5.78% Wednesday, up 0.09 percentage points from a day earlier, health department data shows.
About 33,064 tests were returned over the last 24 hours, with more than 9.2 million nasal swabs conducted in Maryland throughout the pandemic.
Vaccines
The state reported 70,217 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Maryland. Of those, 37,628 received their first of the two-dose immunizations made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, while 30,258 completed their regimens.
Two days after federal officials paused distribution of the Johnson & Johnson singe-shot vaccines, following the discovery of six cases of rare blood clots out of nearly 7 million vaccines administered, Maryland reported 2,331 doses of the immunization administered. On Wednesday, state health officials said the 2,000+ Johnson and Johnson shots could’ve been administered at private clinics that didn’t have a full understanding of the distribution pause or from reporting delays.
Almost 1.5 million people have been fully vaccinated in Maryland, with 2,181,212 million having received at least one dose.
An average of 68,948 vaccines have been administered daily over the last seven days, according to health department data.
Latest Coronavirus
This article will be updated.