Maryland reports over 1,000 new COVID cases, hospitalizations increase

Alex Mann
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 08, 2021 10:33 AM

For the second day in a row, Maryland added more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, as hospitalizations also crept up, according to state health department data.

Here’s how the rest of the state’s coronavirus numbers looked Thursday:

Cases

Maryland health officials reported 1,297 coronavirus infections, bring the state’s pandemic case count to 421,823.

There have been at least 1,000 new cases seven of the last nine days.

Deaths

Twenty-one more people were reported dead from COVID-19, meaning the diseased has now caused 8,224 fatalities in Maryland since health officials began to track its effects in March of 2020.

Hospitalizations

With 1,216 people in Maryland hospitals battling the coronavirus, 16 more than the day before, the state has logged more than 10 days straight of at least 1,000 people hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Of those still hospitalized Thursday, 281 required intensive care, four more than the day before.

More than 38,800 have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maryland throughout the pandemic.

Testing positivity

Dropping by 0.15 percentage points to 5.56%, health department data shows the states average testing positivity rate has declined for four days in a row after topping out at 5.9% April 3.

The rate, which measures the average number of coronavirus tests returned positive over the last seven days, is still above the World Health Organization’s benchmark for reopening. The global health authority says government’s should see two weeks of testing positivity below 5% before easing coronavirus restrictions.

Vaccines

Health officials reported Thursday that 76,685 more coronavirus vaccines were administered statewide, bringing past 3.1 million the number of doses administered since Dec. 14.

About 35,468 people received their first dose of the two-shot immunizations made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, while 30,191 more completed the regimens, health officials reported Thursday. An additional 11,026 people received one of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot immunizations.

In all, about 1.23 million people have been fully inoculated by receiving a single-shot vaccine or completing the two-dose immunizations.

This article will be updated.

