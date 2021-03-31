Maryland vaccinators set new milestone, as state adds over 1,000 COVID infections; testing positivity rate continues climb

As vaccinators across the state set a new milestone for administering immunizations, Maryland health officials reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections Wednesday while the state’s testing positivity rate continued to climb.
Here’s where the rest of daily pandemic indicators stood:
Cases
There were 1,366 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, the Maryland Department of Health reported, a day after the number of daily cases dipped below 1,000 for the first time in six days.
The state has recorded 411,344 coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic.
Deaths
Thirteen more Marylanders were reported dead from COVID-19, brining the disease’s death toll to 8,101 in the state, according to the health department.
Hospitalizations
About 1,030 people remained in Maryland hospitals fighting the coronavirus’ effects Wednesday, one more hospitalization than Tuesday, health department data shows. Of those hospitalized, 244 patients required intensive care.
Since March 2020, 37,733 have been hospitalized in the state.
Testing positivity
After jumping Tuesday above the World Health Organization’s 5% testing positivity bench mark for government’s lifting coronavirus restrictions, Maryland’s rate rose to 5.3%, 0.06 percentage points higher than the day before.
Citing concerning trends for various coronavirus indicators, public health officials have urged the public to stay vigilant about the dangers of the virus by wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and hand washing.
Vaccines
Providers across Maryland administered 70,373 coronavirus vaccines Tuesday, a new daily immunization record in the state, according to health department metrics.
Over the last 24 hours, 39,724 people received their first of the two-dose vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, with 29,026 completing their regimens. About 1,623 of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccines made their way into the arms of people in Maryland.
Almost 2.7 million COVID-19 immunizations have been administered in the state since Dec. 14, with 969,451 people fully vaccinated either by completing a two-dose schedule or receiving the single shot.
The state has seen an average of 55,074 vaccinations daily over the last week, a new high mark.
Variants
More contagious coronavirus mutations continue to spread in Maryland, with the number of COVID-19 infections caused by virus variants first discovered in the United Kingdom and South Africa increasing, federal government data shows.
As of Tuesday, there were a total of 509 COVID-19 cases caused by virus variants, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those infections, 471 were caused by the virus strain initially identified in the U.K. and 37 caused by the mutation first detected in South Africa.
Laboratory genomic sequencing in Maryland has confirmed just one case of the virus variant which was originally traced to Brazil.
