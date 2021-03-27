New COVID cases in Maryland continue above 1,000 as hospitalizations again edge upward

The number of new coronavirus cases in Maryland continued to hover above 1,000 on Saturday and hospitalizations attributable to the illness rose again, Maryland health officials reported.
It was the fourth straight day Maryland recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases. The Centers for Disease Control has expressed concern nationally about the trajectory of COVID-19 cases and increasing hospitalizations, even as the volume of vaccinations has increased.
Here’s how the state’s COVID-19 indicators stacked up:
Cases
Maryland added 1,366 coronavirus cases Saturday, and the state’s pandemic case count climbed to 406,709.
While newly reported cases remain far lower than their peak in January, the state’s average has been steadily climbing this month.
Deaths
Fourteen more Marylanders were reported dead from COVID-19, bringing to 8,061 the number of fatalities since health officials began to track the disease in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
Fourteen more people were hospitalized with the coronavirus compared to the previous day., bringing the total to 947.
Testing positivity
The state’s testing positivity rate inched downward to 4.58% from 4.64% on Friday. The rate, which measures the percentage of cases that come back positive over the past week, had leveled out Thursday after about two weeks of gradual increases.
Health officials reported that 41,181 tests were completed across the state over the last 24 hours.
