Maryland adds over 1,000 COVID cases, hospitalizations increase slightly

For the second day in a row Maryland health officials reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases across the state Thursday, as hospitalizations attributable to the disease continued to climb slightly.
Here’s how the rest of state’s indicators stacked up:
Cases
Maryland added 1,382 coronavirus cases Thursday, the most daily infections since early February, according to state health department data. The state’s pandemic case count climbed to 403,982.
Deaths
Three more Marylanders were reported dead from COVID-19, bringing to 8,032 the number of fatalities since health officials began to track the disease in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
Four more people were hospitalized with the coronavirus compared to a day earlier. Of the 919 patients battling the virus in hospitals across the state, 223 required intensive care.
The number of hospitalizations has climbed for a week, with more than 37,000 requiring been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.
Testing positivity
The state’s testing positivity rate held steady at 4.59% after about two weeks of gradual increases.
Measuring the percentage of COVID-19 tests returned positive over seven days, the positivity rate has trended up since hitting a trough in early March. It’s still less than half of the 9.47% peak recorded Jan. 3 during a winter surge of the virus.
About 41,000 tests were completed across the state over the last 24 hours.
Vaccinations
Providers in Maryland administered 54,269 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday, bringing to 45,855 the average number of immunizations dished out daily in the state over the last week, health department data shows.
The majority of the vaccines shot into arms over the past 24 hours — 37,873— were the first of two-dose immunization regimens made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. About 15,000 got their final immunization, while 1,144 received Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot immunization.
About a quarter of Maryland’s more than 6 million residents have received at least one vaccine dose; 832,551 have been fully vaccinated, about 13.8% of the state’s population.
