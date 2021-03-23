Maryland surpasses 8,000 COVID deaths, as hospitalizations tick up

More than 8,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Maryland, health officials reported Tuesday, the same day the state eclipsed 800,000 people fully vaccinated against the disease.
Eligibility for COVID-19 immunizations opened up to all Marylanders over 60 Tuesday, with Gov. Larry Hogan expected to address the state’s vaccination campaign this afternoon.
Here’s where the key pandemic indicators stood.
Cases
Maryland health officials reported 722 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, the second consecutive day the state added less than 1,000 cases following four days of eclipsing 1,000. The state’s pandemic case count now stands 401,427.
Deaths
With 11 more residents reported dead from COVID-19, the death toll in Maryland reached 8,010.
Hospitalizations
Twenty-nine more people were hospitalized with the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, meaning 895 patients are receiving hospital care. Of those hospitalized, 200 needed intensive care, five less than the day before.
Hospitalizations have climbed for five days in a row, with almost 37,000 having been hospitalized in Maryland since the pandemic started.
Testing Positivity
After declining for the first time in about 10 days, the state’s testing positivity rate increased. The rate, which measures the average number of COVID-19 tests returned positive over the last week, was 4.45%, up 0.08 percentage points compared to the day before.
The state reported about 13,000 tests were completed Monday, down from the 17,000 completed a day earlier.
Vaccinations
About 36,594 coronavirus immunizations were administered Monday across Maryland, up from the roughly 31,500 shot into arms on Sunday, according to Maryland Department of Health data.
Of those who received vaccines over the last 24 hours, 25,822 got their first dose of the two-shot immunizations made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Some 10,772 completed their immunizations either by receiving their second dose or by getting jabbed with the single-shot vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson.
About 801,385 people have been fully vaccinated in Maryland, about 13% of the state’s more than 6 million residents.
More than 1.4 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the state, which has seen an average of 43,882 immunizations administered daily over the past week.
Variants
More than 300 cases of COVID-19 in Maryland have been caused by mutations of the coronavirus first discovered in other countries, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Sunday, there were 317 variant cases identified in Maryland, up from 272 the last time the CDC updated its data on Thursday.
Of those infections, 291 were caused by the variant first found in the United Kingdom, 25 by the strain initially identified in South Africa and one by the mutation traced to Brazil.
This article will be updated.