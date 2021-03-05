A year later, COVID-19 has killed over 7,700 in Maryland, infected at least 385,678

Maryland officials confirmed the first cases of the coronavirus a year ago today, kicking of a pandemic that’s impacted every corner of the state. The disease COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of at least 7,748 Maryland residents, and infected 385,678 more, according to the latest data released Friday.
Here’s where Maryland’s coronavirus statistics stand today.
Cases
About 913 Maryland residents contracted the virus over the last 24 hours, according to the Maryland Department of Health. Two weeks have passed since the state last recorded more than 1,000 cases in a day, and the state’s figure Friday was almost 3,000 daily cases lower than its pandemic peak of 3,792 cases in a day in December.
Over the last two weeks, Maryland has averaged 765 new cases everyday. That’s higher than the lowest recorded rate in July, but down almost four-fold from the record average of 2,949 daily cases reported Jan. 12.
Deaths
State health officials reported Friday eight more deaths from the virus. The daily death toll peaked on May. 12, 2019, at 70. Now, the the state has averaged 18 new fatalities daily over the past two weeks.
Hospitalizations
As of Friday morning, 849 patients remained in Maryland hospitals because of the virus’ effects, seven fewer than the day before. Of those hospitalized, 229 required intensive care, up 13 compared to Thursday.
The number of people hospitalized Friday is less than half of the pandemic high of the 1,952 people who were hospitalized battling the disease on Jan. 12.
Positivity Rate
Maryland’s testing positivity rate climbed to 3.28% Friday, an increase of 0.04 percentage points compared to the day before. That’s about a third of what it was when testing positivity reached a winter surge high of 9.47% near the beginning of 2021.
Latest Coronavirus
Almost 42,000 tests for the coronavirus were conducted over the last 24 hours, the state reported. That brings to more than 8 million the total of number of tests completed in Maryland.