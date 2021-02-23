Maryland adds 662 coronavirus cases, 30 deaths

Maryland health officials on Tuesday reported 30 more people have died from the coronavirus, while the state added 662 new cases.
The daily tallies bring Maryland’s COVID-19 death toll and case counts to 7,580 and 377,628 almost a year after the health department began to track the disease’s effects in March.
While the rate of new infections and deaths continue to decline, the state is escalating its vaccination campaign.
More than 1.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Maryland since mid-December, according to the health department. Almost 747,000 people have received their first shot, while 365,732 have received both doses. That means about 12% of the state’s roughly 6 million residents has some protection from the vaccine, while about 6% has been fully vaccinated.
Vaccinators administered 25,565 doses over the last 24 hours, the health department reported Tuesday. About 9,580 people received their first immunization, while some 15,985 received their second shots. Both federally approved vaccines call for two doses to protect against severe illness.
An average of 29,096 doses have been administered daily in Maryland over the last seven days, an increase in the average rate state health officials reported Sunday: 27,604.
During the same 24-hour window, some 12,550 COVID-19 tests were completed throughout the state — the second fewest amount of tests returned in a day this month in Maryland.
The state’s average testing positivity rate over the past week declined to 3.9% Monday, down from 3.91% Sunday. The rate has declined everyday since Feb. 8 and is about half the 7.39 reported the same day last month.
About 978 people remained in Maryland hospitals because of COVID-19 Tuesday, 14 fewer than a day earlier. Some 258 patients required intensive care, down 18 from the day before.
Since March, health officials have reported 34,577 have been hospitalized.
This story will be updated.