As Maryland COVID-19 hospitalizations increased Saturday, more than 30,000 vaccines administered

One day after Maryland marked the milestone of having partially immunized 1 million people against the coronavirus, state health officials reported an increase in hospitalizations Saturday.
Thirty-three more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday compared to a day earlier. And of the 1,049 patients hospitalized across Maryland because of the disease, 278 required intensive care, six more than a day before.
The state also reported 31,541 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, about 10,000 less than the daily record established a day earlier.
While the state’s vaccination campaign ramps up, the threat of the virus persists.
Maryland added 763 new cases Saturday, as well as 20 fatalities. Some 375,737 Maryland residents have contracted the disease, which has caused 7,515 deaths from the time the health department began tracking its effects in March.
There were 1,000 new coronavirus cases reported Friday, and less than 1,000 new cases reported each of the five days before.
Maryland’s average testing positivity rate increased for the first time in almost two weeks. The rate was 4.17% positivity Friday, compared to 4.12% a day earlier.
About 25,000 tests for the disease were completed in the state over the last 24 hours.
Maryland’s average of daily vaccinations decreased Friday, as well. There have been an average of 26,797 vaccines administered every day over the past week.
Some 10,854 people got their first immunization over the last 24 hours, while 20,687 got their second dose of the vaccine.
About 1.04 million people have received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Maryland, with 717,739 receiving their first shot and 326,851 having been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
That means almost 12% of Maryland’s more than 6 million residents have gotten their first immunization and about 5% have received both shots. The two approved vaccines require two doses to protect against severe illness.