Maryland reports COVID positivity rate below 1% for the second straight day, as hospitalizations drop

Maryland reported a COVID-19 positivity rate below 1% for the second straight day Thursday and saw 121 new cases across the state as hospitalizations dropped.
The rate of positive tests, which was flat from the previous day, is the lowest it has been all pandemic, according to Maryland Department of Health data. The state reached the milestone of fully vaccinating half of all residents earlier this week.
Here’s where the state’s indicators stood Thursday:
Cases
The 121 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, brought the state’s pandemic total to 460,984.
The state reported fewer than 100 new cases twice in the past week, and the statewide case rate has fallen to fewer than 2 per 100,000 people.
Maryland was reporting 1,000 or more new cases daily as recently as April, and more than 3,000 per day at the peak of the pandemic in December and January.
Deaths
Eight more people were reported dead Thursday from COVID-19. Maryland has lost a total of 9,450 people to the pandemic.
The state hasn’t reported more than 10 new coronavirus deaths in a day since May 28.
Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized in Maryland with coronavirus fell by 16 to 227 Thursday. Of those patients, 63 required intensive care, three fewer than Wednesday.
Hospitalizations have fallen off dramatically since late April, and are at their lowest level since late March 2020, just after the pandemic began.
Positivity rate
The state matched Wednesday’s record-low positivity rate of 0.95% Thursday. Before last month, the record had been about 2.5%.
It could indicate that, even with half the population fully vaccinated, enough surveillance testing is still occurring. If the state were only testing sick people, or the infection rate was greater, the positivity rate would be far higher. The state reported 18,263 COVID-19 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.
At one point in January the positivity rate, which measures the share of coronavirus tests returned positive in the past week, climbed near 9.5%.
Vaccinations
Another 44,942 new doses of the vaccines were administered, the state said. That includes 15,591 first doses of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna regimes, 28,054 second doses and 1,297 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Daily vaccination totals have generally leveled off since mid-April, as more people become inoculated, and the state is making plans to shutter its mass vaccination sites in favor of smaller venues and clinics aimed at reaching the vulnerable or the undecided.
