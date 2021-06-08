Half of all Marylanders have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state says

Half of all Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Tuesday, according to the state.
The state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continued to fall, as they have with few exceptions since April.
Here’s a breakdown of the state’s coronavirus metrics as of Tuesday:
Cases
Another 78 new cases of the coronavirus were reported, bringing the state’s pandemic case count to 460,737 since March 2020.
It’s the third time in the past week the state has reported fewer than 100 new cases, down significantly from December and January, when thousands of new cases were confirmed each day.
Health officials haven’t reported more than 150 new cases in a single day since June began.
Deaths
Three more people were reported dead from COVID-19, bringing the state’s confirmed pandemic death toll to 9,438 since health officials began tracking the disease in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized in Maryland due to COVID-19 dropped by one to 275 Of those hospitalized, 75 people required intensive care.
Fewer than 300 people have been hospitalized across the state since Sunday, which was the first time hospitalizations dipped that low since Sept. 20, when the state was experiencing a lull in the pandemic before new cases and hospitalizations surged later in the fall.
Testing Positivity
The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate dropped to 1.01%, down from 1.12% Monday.
The rate, which measures the share of positive tests over the past week, is the lowest it’s been since the pandemic began. The number of positive tests has generally declined over the past month, leading to the record-low positivity rates reported over the past three weeks.
Vaccinations
The state reported that 20,046 total doses of the three coronavirus vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours.
Of those, 6,001 were first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, 13,367 were second doses of those vaccines and 678 doses were the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
More than 3.03 million Marylanders — 50.2% of all residents — are fully vaccinated against the illness, having received either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna or the one-dose J&J shots.
Just over 6 million people live in the state.
This story will be updated.