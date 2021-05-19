Maryland reports lowest COVID positivity rate for second straight day

Maryland reported its lowest COVID-19 positivity rate of the pandemic for a second consecutive day as the state added fewer than 400 new coronavirus cases for the fifth straight day Wednesday.
With just over 40% of Marylanders fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the number of hospitalizations — a key metric in the state’s recovery — has dropped for two straight days.
”Progress is taking place and it shows the vaccines are effective in stopping the spread of the virus. We believe the vaccinations are critical to returning to the pre-pandemic life that we all once enjoyed,” Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford said Wednesday during a video meeting of the Board of Public Works, the state’s spending panel.
”We’re trying to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated. We’re really in a race against the variants, and the more people who are able to get vaccinated the more protected we will all be,” Rutherford said.
Here’s where the Maryland Department of Health’s COVID-19 metrics stood Wednesday:
Cases
After two straight days of 212 new cases the state reported 337 newly confirmed cases Wednesday.
The total number of cases throughout the pandemic has reached 456,765.
Deaths
Another 12 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the state reported.
An average of 10 people per day have died of COVID-19 over the past two weeks, a 14-day average that has been slowly dropping since the beginning of May.
A total of 8,766 people have died from the virus in the state since officials began tracking in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
Eleven fewer people were hospitalized with the virus in Maryland Wednesday than the previous day. Of the 585 patients being treated in hospitals, 155 required intensive care.
It’s the seventh decline in the past eight days. Hospitalizations increased by one on Monday, but fewer than 1,000 people have been hospitalized with the virus since May 2.
Positivity rate
An average of 2.19% of COVID-19 tests conducted in Maryland in the past seven days came back positive, the state reported Wednesday.
The state reported its previous lowest-ever seven-day positivity rate, 2.23%, on Tuesday. Before this week, the rate had previously bottomed out Sept. 24.
Testing clinics performed 19,946 new nasal swabs in the past 24 hours.
Vaccinations
Nearly half of all Marylanders — and two-thirds of all adults — have received at least one vaccine dose, according to state health officials, who say they expect to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of all adults by the Fourth of July.
Another 79,848 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, state health officials said Wednesday. That includes 31,294 people who received their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and 45,509 people who received their second dose. It also includes 3,045 people who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.
This story will be updated.