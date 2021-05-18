Maryland sees lowest-ever COVID-19 positivity rate, ties record for fewest new cases

Maryland reported its lowest coronavirus positivity rate of the pandemic Tuesday and tied Monday’s record for the fewest number of new daily cases, according to state health officials.
The state’s second straight day of 212 new coronavirus cases — a total that, before Monday, had been the lowest since the early weeks of the pandemic — came as 66.6% of state residents had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the state.
Another 14 people have died from COVID-19, the state reported.
Here’s where the state’s COVID-19 metrics stood as of Tuesday:
Cases
The Maryland Department of Health has reported fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day since April 28.
Before Monday, the last time Maryland had added fewer than 212 new cases to its tally was March 30, 2020, just three weeks after state officials began tracking the pandemic.
Maryland has recorded a total of 456,428 coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic.
Deaths
Fourteen more Marylanders were confirmed to have died from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
A total of 8,754 people have died from the virus in the state since officials began tracking last March.
Hospitalizations
Seventeen fewer people were hospitalized with the virus in Maryland as of Tuesday than the previous day.
Of the 596 patients being treated in hospitals, 165 required intensive care.
It’s the sixth time the rate has declined in the past seven days. Hospitalizations increased by one on Monday, but fewer than 1,000 people have been hospitalized with the virus since May 2.
Positivity Rate
Maryland officials reported the state’s lowest ever COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate, 2.23%, Tuesday, after clinics performed 9,812 new tests in the past 24 hours.
The new record came one day after the state matched its previous record low, 2.51%, Monday.
The rate, which measures the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, previously bottomed out Sept. 24.
More than 10.1 million nose swabs have been performed since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccinations
Another 30,563 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, state health officials said Tuesday.
That includes 11,055 people who received their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and 18,097 people who received their second. It also includes 1,411 people who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
