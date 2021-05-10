Maryland reports fewest new COVID cases since last summer; positivity rate, hospitalizations down

Maryland reported the fewest number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases since last summer on Monday, the second straight day the state’s daily case count has been below 500.
With nearly four in 10 Marylanders fully vaccinated, the state’s positivity rate is the lowest it has been since the fall, and the number of hospitalizations in the state continue to drop, the state health department reported.
Here’s a breakdown of the Maryland Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 indicators:
Cases
The state added 276 new cases to its tally — the fewest daily total since July 6 — one day after health officials reported the fewest number of new, confirmed infections since October.
The 434 newly confirmed cases on Sunday was the first time fewer than 500 daily cases had been reported since March 2. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic has reached 453,401.
Deaths
Ten more Marylanders died due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities up to 8,670 people since the state began tracking the disease in March 2020.
Hospitalizations
There were 798 people hospitalized in Maryland due to complications from COVID-19 as of Monday, two dozen fewer than on Sunday.
Testing positivity
The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate is now 3.06%, the state’s lowest since Oct. 23.
The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests dropped from 3.31% Sunday. Maryland has been below the 5% threshold the World Health Organization recommends jurisdictions stay below before easing COVID-related restrictions since April 22.
A total of 12,544 tests were completed in the prior 24 hours — fewer than half as many as the day before, according to state health department data.
Vaccinations
Vaccinators administered 46,513 total doses of the three available coronavirus vaccines — the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech and Modern vaccines as well as the single dose Johnson & Johnson — in the past 24 hours.
Of those, 31,401 were either the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson. Nearly 2.34 million Marylanders have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, or about 39% of the state’s population, as of Monday.
Additionally, roughly 3.09 million state residents have received at least their first dose of a vaccine — more than 51% of Maryland’s total population.
