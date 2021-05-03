Maryland’s COVID cases, active hospitalizations continue days-long slide

Maryland reported its fifth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases and its second straight day of fewer than 1,000 active COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state Monday.
The state’s coronavirus dashboard listed zero deaths from the virus, although this was due to a technical glitch.
“Due to a temporary outage at the Vital Statistics Administration, updated deaths data is currently unavailable. MDH will update deaths data as soon as the outage is resolved,” according to a statement posted to the dashboard.
Here’s a breakdown of the state’s key coronavirus numbers:
Cases
Maryland health officials reported 520 new cases of the coronavirus Monday.
State officials have now reported a total of 449,509 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, since March 2020.
Deaths
The state total pandemic death toll remains at 8,585. The daily count of newly reported deaths will be updated as information from the state becomes available.
Hospitalizations
The state reported that 953 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, seven fewer people compared with Sunday’s reported total.
It’s the second time since March 29 the health department has reported fewer than 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and the sixth consecutive day that hospitalizations have dropped. Currently, 265 people diagnosed with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, while an additional 688 are in acute care units.
Testing positivity
The state reported a slight increase in its seven-day average positivity rate 3.69%, a slight increase of 0.05 percentage points since Sunday.
It marks the 10th consecutive day the state has been below a 5% rate, which measures the average number of positive tests over the past seven days. The World Health Organization recommends jurisdictions stay under 5% for two weeks before easing restrictions.
Vaccinations
An additional 14,102 people were reported Monday have been fully vaccinated, according to health officials, increasing the total number of state residents who have been fully inoculated against COVID-19 up to a little more than 2.1 million.
About 35% of Maryland residents have been fully vaccinated by either receiving both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Additionally, about 2.8 million state residents, or about 46% of Maryland’s population, have received at least their first dose of a vaccine.
Health officials reported 11,408 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, in addition to 13,748 second doses of the two vaccines and 354 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state reported a total of 25,510 doses were administered Sunday.
This story will be updated.