Maryland reports third straight day of 1,000-plus COVID cases, hospitalizations down again

Maryland has reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for three straight days — and on all but five days in April.
The state added 1,163 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths linked to the virus to its count Friday as hospitalizations dropped for the third straight day.
The state, which earlier this week surpassed 4 million doses of coronavirus vaccines administered, reported another 76,500 doses Friday.
Here are the latest numbers from the Maryland Department of Health:
Cases
Maryland added 1,163 cases to its count on Friday, bringing the total to 441,155 confirmed cases since March 2020.
The daily case count is significantly lower than the December and January peaks.
Deaths
The state reported eight more people died from the coronavirus, bringing the state tally up to 8,447 deaths since March 2020.
Hospitalizations
There were 1,188 people hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, 47 fewer than the day before. Of those, 289 were in intensive care and 899 were in acute care.
Maryland hospitals have reported at least 1,000 active patients daily since March 29.
Positivity Rate
The statewide seven-day average positivity rate dropped for a third-straight day, to 5.15%.
The state’s average positivity rate has been at 5% or above since March 28. The World Health Organization recommends jurisdictions get under a 5% average positivity rate for at least two weeks before relaxing social distancing and business capacity restrictions.
Vaccinations
Vaccine clinics, hospitals, pharmacies and other providers reported administering 76,541 doses of the various coronavirus vaccines.
Of those, 35,388 were the first dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, which require a two-dose regimen, and 40,921 were second doses of the two vaccines.
The state reported an additional 232 administered doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, likely to be doses reported late to state health officials after federal officials paused its administration last week as they investigate rare blood clotting found in six people who received that vaccine.
About 1.77 million people, or more than 29% of Maryland’s population, has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday. In addition, more than 2.6 million people, or almost 44% of the state’s population, has received at least their first dose of vaccine.
