Coronavirus hospitalizations hit record high in Maryland

Maryland set a grim record Wednesday, reporting the most people ever hospitalized with the coronavirus during the pandemic.
The 1,715 patients is an increase from 1,653 Tuesday, as current hospitalizations passed a late April pandemic peak of 1,711 Wednesday.About 1,200 more people are now hospitalized with the virus than were as of Nov. 1, when hospitalizations were at 523.
Maryland also reported 2,692 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and 46 deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
The state has now reported 2,000 or more cases for 12 of past 15 days after never doing so before mid-November. The state now has reported 1,000 or more virus cases for 36 consecutive days after only reporting more than 1,000 cases sparingly between early June and the beginning of this more than five-week stretch.
Maryland’s death toll has climbed quickly since the beginning of November, adding 801 deaths since Nov. 1 after recording 195 in October.
Among those hospitalized, 416 required intensive care, up from 396 Tuesday. ICU hospitalizations have more than doubled from 168 as of a month ago.
Deaths and hospitalizations can lag behind a surge in cases, as it can take weeks for some patients’ symptoms to worsen and for some to die.
“It is clear that our worst days of this pandemic are still yet to come in the weeks and months ahead,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a Tuesday news conference.
In the news conference, Hogan and health officials laid out the state’s vaccine distribution program — first giving shots to health care workers and long-term care facility residents — and said that the first vaccine doses will likely be coming to Maryland next week.
The new data bring the state to a total of 222,653 confirmed virus cases and 4,801 deaths since March.
The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 7.74%, up from 7.61% Tuesday.
