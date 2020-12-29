Maryland reports 63 new coronavirus deaths, 1,878 more COVID-19 cases

Maryland’s coronavirus death toll is continuing to rise, as the state reported 63 fatalities Tuesday tied to COVID-19, along with 1,878 new coronavirus cases.
Maryland has now seen 1,150 deaths in December, the most in any month except for May. The state has reported 1,636 deaths since Nov. 1, 29% of the state’s death toll.
Outside of Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, the state has reported 2,000 or more coronavirus cases every day in December after never doing so in a single day before mid-November. Nov. 3 was the last time the state reported fewer than 1,000 cases.
The United States passed 19 million cases this weekend. Now, at least one in 17 people in America have been had the virus, and 1 in 1,000 people have died from the virus.
The new numbers come as vaccination efforts progress. Beyond Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, which have already begun to roll out in Maryland, Novavax — headquartered in Gaithersburg — is now set to start a phase 3 study of its vaccine in the United States and Mexico.
The House of Representatives voted Monday to boost COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000 from $600, which now puts the bill in the hands of the Republican-held Senate. President Donald Trump has pushed for $2,000 checks, but it is uncertain what the bill’s fate will be.
The state reported 1,725 people hospitalized with virus-related complications Tuesday, down from 1,738 Monday.
Among those hospitalized, 420 required intensive care, down slightly from 423 Monday.
The new data bring the state to a total of 271,061 confirmed virus cases and 5,636 deaths since March.
The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 8.1%, up from 7.42% Monday.
This article will be updated.