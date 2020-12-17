Maryland’s coronavirus death toll adds 49, as officials report 2,217 more cases

Maryland reported 2,217 new coronavirus cases Thursday and 49 deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
After Maryland reported fewer than 200 deaths in October, 1,152 people have died in November and just over half of December. Maryland has reported 666 deaths so far this month — about 13% of the state’s overall death toll.
The state reported 1,702 people hospitalized with virus-related complications Thursday, down from 1,762 Wednesday. There were nearly 1,200 more people hospitalized as of Thursday than there were at the beginning of November, when there were 523 people hospitalized.
Among those hospitalized, 394 required intensive care, down slightly from 399 Wednesday. As of a month ago, ICU hospitalizations were at 255.
The state has now reported 1,000 or more virus cases for 44 consecutive days. That level of daily cases was seen only sparingly in the summer but now has become routine. Maryland has reported 2,000 or more cases for 20 of past 23 days, including every day in December, after never doing so before mid-November.
The numbers come hours before Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, is slated to give a news conference on COVID-19 at 5 p.m Thursday. Hogan last added new COVID-19 protocols a month ago, when he tightened restrictions on bars and restaurants, among other things.
The new data bring the state to a total of 243,984 confirmed virus cases and 5,152 deaths since March.
The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 7.73%, up from 7.49% Wednesday.
