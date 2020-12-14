Maryland sets new coronavirus hospitalization high for fourth time in past week

Maryland reported another record-breaking day of coronavirus-related hospitalizations as well as 2,314 new confirmed cases and 24 deaths tied to COVID-19 Monday.
The state reported 1,742 people hospitalized with virus-related complications Monday, up from 1,679 Sunday, the fourth time in the past week the state has set a new pandemic high for hospitalizations.Maryland hospitals still have open beds but fear a potential rise in hospitalizations.
Maryland has reported 2,000 or more cases for 17 of past 20 days after never doing so before mid-November. The state has now also reported 1,000 or more confirmed virus cases for 41 consecutive days after reaching that mark only four times between early June and this stretch.
After reporting less than 200 deaths in October, Maryland has seen nearly 1,000 deaths in November and about half of December.
There are more than 1,200 more people hospitalized with virus complications now than there were at the beginning of November, when 523 people were hospitalized.
Among those hospitalized, 404 required intensive care, down from 424 Sunday. ICU hospitalizations have nearly doubled since a month ago, when they were at 218, getting closer to a pandemic high of 611 set in May.
The new data bring the state to a total of 236,961 confirmed virus cases and 4,978 deaths since March.
The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 7.46%, up slightly from 7.41% Sunday.
Maryland is expected to see its first coronavirus vaccine doses be distributed as soon as this week.
Latest Coronavirus
This story will be updated.