Maryland reports record coronavirus hospitalizations for 3rd straight day, most new deaths since May

With hospitalizations again reaching a record, Maryland reported 2,616 new coronavirus cases Friday and 51 deaths tied to COVID-19, the most deaths reported in a single day since May.
The state has now reported 46 or more deaths for the past four days after previously only doing so once since May.
Maryland has reported 2,000 or more cases for 14 of past 17 days after never doing so before mid-November. The state has now also reported 1,000 or more confirmed virus cases for 38 consecutive days after reaching that mark only four times between early June and this stretch.
There now has been about one case for every 26.5 Marylanders.
Maryland’s death toll has skyrocketed in November and December, going from 195 deaths recorded in October to 901 in the past month and a half.
The state reported 1,729 people hospitalized with virus-related complications Friday, up from 1,720 Thursday and setting a pandemic record for the third day in a row. Hospitalizations have more than tripled since the beginning of November.
Among those hospitalized, 416 required intensive care, level from Thursday. ICU hospitalizations have more than doubled since they were at 193 as of a month ago.
“It is clear we are experiencing a post-Thanksgiving surge and that the worst days of the pandemic are still ahead of us,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a Thursday news conference.
The new data bring the state to a total of 228,471 confirmed virus cases and 4,901 deaths since March.
The state’s reported seven-day positivity rate was 7.49%, down from 7.71% Thursday.
The new numbers came hours after a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted to endorse Pfizer’s virus vaccine Thursday, making FDA authorization the last step before it begins rolling out to Americans.cq