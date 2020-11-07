Three Baltimore County library branches temporarily close following staff coronavirus cases

Three Baltimore County public library branches closed on Friday after one staff member at each branch tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released Friday night by county library officials.
The three branches — Cockeysville, Parkville-Carney and Owings Mills — began allowing members of the public to come in for appointments to use computers on Nov. 4. The public has not been allowed to browse for books and materials in any county libraries since March. Curbside pick-up has been available since the summer.
County library officials said anyone who visited the branches this week for “curbside pickup or computer appointments may choose to be tested for the virus if they are feeling symptomatic.”
The employees who tested positive did not come in contact with employees at other branches. All other branches will remain open for the current limited service.
The branches are being closed for cleaning. Parkville will open on Tuesday, Nov. 10; Cockeysville on Friday, Nov. 13; and Owings Mills on Thursday, Nov. 19.