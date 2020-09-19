Maryland reports 682 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths Saturday

Maryland reported 682 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with eight more deaths tied to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The figures put the state at a total of 119,744 confirmed infections and 3,732 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March. The state has reported single-digit death counts in 14 of the past 15 days.
State officials put the positivity rate at about 3.07%. However, Johns Hopkins University continues to report a positivity rate at about 6%.
The World Health Organization recommends governments see 14 consecutive days with positivity rates below 5% before beginning reopening measures. Maryland’s reported rate has been below that figure for close to three months, but began its reopening before getting under the 5% mark.
The university records testing positivity differently than Maryland, using the number of people tested as opposed to the total number of tests.
The state also reported Saturday that 324 people are currently hospitalized with complications caused by the virus, 23 fewer than on Friday. A total of 15,119 have been hospitalized for the disease to date.
This article will be updated.