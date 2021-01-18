A county-by-county look at how to make a coronavirus vaccine appointment

Here’s a list of links by county for where to go to make appointments for the vaccine if you’re eligible to receive it:
Allegany County: https://health.maryland.gov/allegany/Pages/COVIDVaccination.aspx
No appointments available as of Sunday, but check back for new openings.
Anne Arundel County: https://aacounty.org/covidvax
Fill out an eligibility screening form and receive an email with instructions to schedule your appointment.
All appointments booked through January. Check back for availability.
Baltimore County: https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov/covid-19/vaccines
Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.
Calvert County: https://calvertcountymd.gov/vaccine
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, residents may register online or call 410-535-0218 to schedule an appointment.
Caroline County: https://www.carolinecovid19.org/
Register online or over the phone to be contacted to schedule your appointment.
Carroll County: https://cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination/
Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.
Cecil County: https://cecilcountyhealth.org/coronavirus/vaccination/
Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.
Charles County: https://charlescountyhealth.org/
Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.
Dorchester County: http://www.dorchesterhealth.org/index.php?page=covid-19-pr
Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.
Frederick County: https://health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine
No appointments available, but check back Tuesday for new openings.
Look for an announcement from the health department about Phase 1b, which will include instructions on how to schedule an appointment.
Harford County: http://harfordcountyhealth.com/harfordcovidvax/
Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.
Kent County: http://kenthd.org/covid-19/
No appointments available for people outside assisted living facilities until Jan. 25.
Montgomery County: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.
Prince George’s County: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3796/Latest-Vaccine-Updates
Register for an appointment at https://www.marylandvax.org/.
Queen Anne’s County: https://www.qac.org/
Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.
St. Mary’s County: http://www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine
Register online on Fridays or over the phone — 301-475-4200, ext. 1049. Due to high call volumes, you may need to leave a message.
Eligible people seeking a vaccine should send an email to Somerset.COVIDvax@maryland.gov to register for an appointment.
Talbot County: https://talbotcovid19.org/
Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.
Washington County: https://www.washco-md.net/coronavirus-info/vaccine/
No appointments are available for people outside of Phase 1a. Health care providers can fill out this form to register.
Appointments available for Phase 1a only. Wait to be contacted.
Look for appointments on https://www.marylandvax.org/. People who need help registering can call 667-253-2140.