A county-by-county look at how to make a coronavirus vaccine appointment

Alex Mann
By
Baltimore Sun
Jan 18, 2021 5:00 AM

Here’s a list of links by county for where to go to make appointments for the vaccine if you’re eligible to receive it:

Allegany County: https://health.maryland.gov/allegany/Pages/COVIDVaccination.aspx

No appointments available as of Sunday, but check back for new openings.

Anne Arundel County: https://aacounty.org/covidvax
Fill out an eligibility screening form and receive an email with instructions to schedule your appointment.

Baltimore City: https://coronavirus.baltimorecity.gov/covid-19-vaccine-information/priority-group-1a

All appointments booked through January. Check back for availability.

Baltimore County: https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov/covid-19/vaccines

Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.

Calvert County: https://calvertcountymd.gov/vaccine

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, residents may register online or call 410-535-0218 to schedule an appointment.

Caroline County: https://www.carolinecovid19.org/

Register online or over the phone to be contacted to schedule your appointment.

Carroll County: https://cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination/

Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.

Cecil County: https://cecilcountyhealth.org/coronavirus/vaccination/

Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.

Charles County: https://charlescountyhealth.org/

Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.

Dorchester County: http://www.dorchesterhealth.org/index.php?page=covid-19-pr

Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.

Frederick County: https://health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine

No appointments available, but check back Tuesday for new openings.

Garrett County: https://www.garrettcounty.org/news/2021/01/health-department-planning-to-begin-vaccinations-for-the-general-public

Look for an announcement from the health department about Phase 1b, which will include instructions on how to schedule an appointment.

Harford County: http://harfordcountyhealth.com/harfordcovidvax/

Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.

Howard County: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.

Kent County: http://kenthd.org/covid-19/

No appointments available for people outside assisted living facilities until Jan. 25.

Montgomery County: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.

Prince George’s County: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3796/Latest-Vaccine-Updates

Register for an appointment at https://www.marylandvax.org/.

Queen Anne’s County: https://www.qac.org/

Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.

St. Mary’s County: http://www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine

Register online on Fridays or over the phone — 301-475-4200, ext. 1049. Due to high call volumes, you may need to leave a message.

Somerset County: https://somersethealth.org/news-releases/somerset-county-moves-into-phase-1b/

Eligible people seeking a vaccine should send an email to Somerset.COVIDvax@maryland.gov to register for an appointment.

Talbot County: https://talbotcovid19.org/

Register online to be contacted to schedule your appointment.

Washington County: https://www.washco-md.net/coronavirus-info/vaccine/

No appointments are available for people outside of Phase 1a. Health care providers can fill out this form to register.

Wicomico County: https://www.wicomicohealth.org/news-releases/covid-19-vaccinations-open-to-group-1a-only/

Appointments available for Phase 1a only. Wait to be contacted.

Worcester County: https://www.worcesterhealth.org/news/1755-covid-vaccine-registration-by-phase

Look for appointments on https://www.marylandvax.org/. People who need help registering can call 667-253-2140.

