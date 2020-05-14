Maryland’s local leaders chart course toward reopening ahead of Friday deadline

Maryland’s local leaders are determining how to chart their own course forward while protecting residents from the coronavirus pandemic less than 24 hours after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced his plan for reopening the state, .
Some county executives plan to plow ahead with their newfound freedom to resume — with some restrictions — manufacturing, retail, haircuts and worship services by Friday evening. Others said they were surprised by the extent of Hogan’s order and believe it’s too soon, as the virus continues to ravage their corners of the state.
In Prince George’s County, the state’s hardest hit jurisdiction with more than 10,000 cases, Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Thursday morning she will sign an executive order extending the stay-at-home order in her jurisdiction through June 1.
“Everyone wants to get out,” Alsobrooks, a Democrat, said. “But right now, the nine deaths per day say it’s not safe for us to do that.”
Meanwhile in less dense Harford County, Republican Executive Barry Glassman said the county will open as much as allowable.
Under the plans that Hogan unveiled Wednesday, manufacturing, retail, haircuts and worship services may resume with certain limitations beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. The plan “empowers individual county leaders to make decisions regarding Stage One reopenings in their jurisdictions,” Hogan, a Republican, said.
The switch from a statewide to a regional approach concerns some local leaders.
“The heads of jurisdictions have to understand that people will flow to where there is a relaxing of restrictions,” said Lester Davis, spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. That could lead to residents picking up the virus elsewhere and bringing it home.
"Our fates are tied together,” Davis said.
Young issued a joint statement with Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. Wednesday night saying the region still needs more personal protective equipment, testing and contact tracing capacity before it can safely lift the restrictions.
“Rushing to reopen in our large, densely populated jurisdictions jeopardizes the lives of our neighbors and loved ones,” the two leaders said.
Young is expected to provide an update at a 3 p.m. news conference.
Hogan’s announcement left local leaders with many questions — how will you enforce a business operating at 50% capacity, for example — and not much time to seek answers.
“I don’t think it’s helpful," Davis said, “to come out with drastic shifts in position and put those into effect essentially in the equivalent of 48 hours later.”
In Anne Arundel County it remains uncertain which restrictions, if any, will be lifted. County Executive Steuart Pittman has been clear that he will take his reopening cues from local public health officials, and won’t simply adopt permissions because they are granted by the governor.
He plans to announce his decision before 5 p.m. Friday.
“We’re either going to be hurting ourselves from a public health perspective or from an economic perspective,” Pittman said. “Our health officer is clear that to do the reopening we would be allowed to do will create a spike.”
Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Olivia Sanchez contributed to this report.