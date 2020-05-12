Hogan to lift some restrictions, but Baltimore mayor says local officials don’t yet feel comfortable reopening

Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to announce Wednesday the relaxing of some restrictions on business and gatherings as hospitalizations due to the coronavirus pandemic have reached a plateau, but Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young says local officials don’t yet feel comfortable reopening.
As part of his three-stage plan to reopen the economy, Hogan last week began to loosen some restrictions, including permitting elective medical procedures, boating and golfing. A spokesman for Hogan would not confirm Tuesday which items will be relaxed next.
The next steps in the first stage of the governor’s reopening plan include reopening certain small businesses, curbside services, limited-attendance outdoor religious services, limited outdoor fitness classes and car washes.
At a press conference Tuesday, Young said the executives of the eight largest jurisdictions in Maryland don’t yet feel comfortable with reopening.
“We’re going to take the advice of our healthcare professionals to tell us when they feel it’s safe,” the mayor said.
The leaders of the eight largest counties in Maryland will make reopening decisions jointly, Young said, and make sure any “phased-in opening is coordinated with all of us.”
Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, a Republican, said the governor would allow regional flexibility for county executives to determine what steps to take.
“The governor has said it will be a flexible, regional approach,” Ricci said.
Hogan began taking small steps to reopen the state last week when he amended his stay-at-home order to allow for individual and small group sports, such as golfing and tennis, outdoor fitness instruction, recreational fishing and hunting, recreational boating and horseback riding.
Maryland’s state-owned beaches and parks reopened Thursday for walking and exercise. Hogan also announced that hospitals can resume nonemergency procedures, which had been barred in an attempt to keep inpatient populations low in case a surge of COVID-19 cases threatened to overwhelm them.
Some local officials have complained that the governor hasn’t given them enough notice of plans.
Young, a Democrat, said that during a conference call with Hogan, he and other county executives asked for a “heads up” for when he plans to announce reopening the state.
“A lot of times he has press conferences and we got it when you got it,” he told reporters. “We didn’t think that was fair for us. So we got all that squared away and we’re looking forward to our continued work with the governor.”
Sean Naron, a spokesman for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat, said Olszewski is "awaiting the governor’s announcement before making any decisions.”
“The county is actively preparing for the gradual and safe lifting of restrictions,” Naron said. “We are in regular communication with officials from neighboring jurisdictions."
This article will be updated.
Baltimore Sun reporters Talia Richman and Pamela Wood contributed to this article.