Vaccine incentives go to prison: Maryland corrections department offers cookies, snacks to spur interest

As of May 1, the most recent data available, about 70% of the state’s 18,000 prisoners have received at least one dose. Of those, 8,348 inmates have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, and an additional 4,527 have been fully vaccinated, according to a letter sent recently from Robert L. Green, secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to two Maryland elected officials.