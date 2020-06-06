Maryland health officials announce 912 new cases of coronavirus and 36 deaths

Maryland officials reported Saturday that the state has confirmed 912 new cases of the coronavirus.
There are 57,482 total cases of COVID-19 in Maryland. 36 more people died due to complications from the illness since Friday, bringing the state total up to 2,580 fatalities.
In addition, 124 people have probably died due to the disease or complications of it, but are awaiting laboratory results to confirm their diagnosis.
Hospitalizations have declined by 17 people to a total of 1,059 currently hospitalized.
In total, 9,451 people in Maryland have been hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, with 4,175 since released from isolation, the state reported.
