Maryland reports 807 new coronavirus cases, 45 more deaths

Maryland officials reported Wednesday the state has confirmed 807 new cases of the coronavirus. But hospitalizations and overall positivity rates are at their lowest in months.
Forty-five more people died due to complications from the illness in the past day, bringing the state total up to 2,519 fatalities.
The state has confirmed 54,982 total cases of COVID-19 since first recording the results of the pandemic.
But hospitalizations are down by 39, with 1,109 total currently in treatment. That’s the lowest level since April 14, according to a release sent by the office of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
In addition, the percentage of people who test positive for the virus has dropped to 9.5%, the first time since late March that it’s been below 10%. The rate in Baltimore City is just above the state average, 9.9%.
This article will be updated.