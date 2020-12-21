Maryland to receive more than 100,000 doses of Moderna coronavirus vaccine this week

More than 100,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine have begun shipping to Maryland, meaning the state will have enough doses to vaccinate about 90% of frontline hospital workers by the end of the week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a news release Monday.
This week’s shipment, along with additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine, brings Maryland to 191,075 doses in total.
On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration granted Moderna’s vaccine emergency authorization, a week after granting Pfizer’s vaccine emergency authorization.
The Pfizer vaccine has shown 95% efficacy and the Moderna vaccine has shown 94.1% thus far.
More than 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were allocated to Maryland last week, as well as 36,075 more this week. Maryland health officials last week said they were told the state’s next allocation of Pfizer vaccines might be reduced. Leaders in several other states were told the same, The Associated Press reported.
“We just heard some of this today and we’re trying to get to the bottom of it,” Hogan said at a news conference last week.
Health officials said last week that Maryland could receive up to 300,000 doses of vaccines by the end of the month.
Health care workers and residents and employees of nursing homes are at the front of the line to get vaccines in Maryland. Nursing homes, assisted living centers and group homes have been ravaged by the virus, with more than 2,600 deaths reported statewide during the pandemic — about half of Maryland’s death toll.
CVS will begin COVID-19 vaccinations in long-term care facilities Wednesday in Maryland, an effort that will ultimately vaccinate nearly 109,000 people, the company said in a news release. Walgreens is also expected to start its vaccination program in nursing homes this week, the state said.
Eleven other states are beginning to receive Pfizer vaccines in long-term care facilities from CVS this week, from Florida to Oregon, according to CVS’ release. Vaccinations in facilities in 36 additional states will start next week, according to the release, as part of a rollout during which CVS expects to vaccinate up to 4 million residents and staff in about three months.
In Maryland, CVS will administer vaccines in nearly 1,800 assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, according to the release.
CVS workers will come to each facility three times to give residents and workers their first and second shots, with most residents and staff being completely vaccinated in three to four weeks. Pfizer’s vaccine requires two round shots, given three weeks apart.
Down the road, there will be COVID-19 vaccines at every CVS location nationwide, “subject to product availability and prioritization of populations, which will be determined by states,” the news release said. You will need an appointment to get a vaccine in stores, the release said.
CVS will eventually be able to administer 20 million to 25 million vaccines per month, the release said.
“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” Larry Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health, said in the release. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones.”
Hogan’s office said local health departments will receive 100 initial doses to make sure logistics are working properly for the first phase of vaccinations.
“Local health officers are encouraged to begin vaccinating their vaccination teams as soon as possible,” the release said.
This article will be updated.