Coronavirus vaccination and testing sites close as snowstorm hits the Baltimore area

Several Maryland coronavirus vaccination and testing locations run by the state and the counties announced closures Sunday amid heavy snow, in a development that may briefly hamper the state’s effort to combat COVID-19.
“As the situation develops, there may be further impacts on testing operations on Tuesday, February 2 and possibly beyond,” according to a Sunday news release from the Maryland Department of Health. “Please verify your site operation before your visit, and consider rescheduling if conditions are hazardous.”
Over the past few days, the state has administered new first doses to more than 20,000 people a day, and tested more than 40,000 people a day, but the storm is poised to threaten mobility for days, which could reduce those numbers.
The Baltimore area is likely to get 6-8 inches of snow in the days ahead.
Here’s a list of the closures so far, according to the Maryland Department of Health:
- Vaccination appointments scheduled for Sunday and Monday at the University of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland, Baltimore have been canceled and rescheduled for next week. Appointments at the Southern Management Center and Midtown Campus Hope Pavilion for Sunday have been moved to the same time next Sunday. Appointments scheduled for Monday have been moved to the same time on Saturday.
- The Baltimore Convention Center will be closed to testing Monday. On Monday, officials will evaluate whether to open the facility for Tuesday’s appointments.
- The state testing site in Annapolis at the parking lot at Calvert and Bladen streets will be closed Monday.
- Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services testing sites will be closed Monday.
- Anne Arundel County Department of Health testing sites, including Annapolis Exchange and the Baymeadow Parking Lot, will be closed Monday.
- The Baltimore County Department of Health testing site at the Liberty Family Resource Center in Randallstown will be closed Monday.
- The Charles County Department of Health site at Regency Furniture Stadium will be closed Tuesday.
- The Harford County Department of Health site at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health will be closed Monday.