Maryland plans two-phase distribution plan for coronavirus vaccine once it’s available

Even though no coronavirus vaccine has been approved by regulators and widespread availability is likely months away, health officials are planning for how to vaccinate Marylanders.
In a draft plan submitted to the federal government, Maryland health officials envision a two-phase program that would first vaccinate health care workers and some of the most vulnerable state residents, and eventually turn to the general population once a vaccine is widely available.
The plan, released publicly Tuesday, sets out two phases for distribution.
The first phase, when only limited doses might be available, would focus on distributing the vaccine to hospitals, nursing homes and local health departments.
The plan says that “final decisions are still being made” about exactly who would be eligible first for the vaccine. But the draft identifies initial candidates for the vaccine to include: health care workers who treat coronavirus patients; essential workers in public safety, education and nursing homes; people at risk of complications due to age or medical conditions, and workers and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
The state estimates the first phase would include about 14% of Maryland residents, though the state is still working on exact tally.
The second phase, when more doses are available, would target vaccinating the general population. The state is already recruiting doctors, pharmacists and other health care providers to sign up to give doses to people at that stage.
The state would move into the second phase based on vaccine availability and how many people in the first phase have been vaccinated.
The vaccines would be administered by a combination of providers, to include hospitals, local health officers and doctors in private practice and pharmacists.
A state incident commander will be appointed to oversee the program, which will be run through the Maryland Department of Health’s Center for Immunization, with help from numerous state agencies.
At least three computer systems will be used to manage the program.
Residents will be asked to preregister for the vaccine online at MarylandVax.org, which will help the state collect key information, such as how many people are eligible in each phase and where they live, which can help in deciding where to open vaccination sites. Information collected also will be used for communications efforts and letting individuals know when and where they can get a vaccine.
The effort also will use an existing online database, called ImmuNet, to track vaccine orders and doses administered. And another online service called PrepPod will be used for managing appointments and reminders of second doses, if needed.
A public dashboard will show data on vaccinations.
The state plans to hire a “marketing vendor” to help with outreach, which will focus on the safety of the vaccine and when individuals can get it. The state also plans to “coordinate with trusted community partners, priority group representatives, and representatives of vulnerable populations” to get the word out.
“With the rapid development and licensing of COVID-19 vaccines, there will be concerns as to the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” the report notes. “Messaging will need to instill confidence in the vaccine and describe the process for reporting vaccine adverse events.”
With many unknowns about a potential vaccine, Maryland officials worked several assumptions into their plan, including: the federal government will provide many doses of the vaccine for free, the vaccines may need to be kept in extremely cold storage (as low as 80 degrees below freezing), two doses may be required, limited initial supplies of the vaccine should go to highest-risk groups first, and outreach must be “sensitive to social and cultural nuances of Marylanders.”
A key logistical challenge is keeping vaccines cold enough to be effective — though it’s not known yet how cold the doses will need to be. Maryland is working on a “confidential database” of locations that have ultracold storage capabilities. And the plan notes that training will need to be provided to vaccinators on how to keep the doses at the proper temperature.
The state is counting on the federal government to provide everything that’s needed to administer the doses in 100-dose kits, including needles, syringes, alcohol pads, protective equipment and vaccination record cards for patients.
This article will be updated.