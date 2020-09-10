Maryland reports 503 new coronavirus cases as Hopkins positivity rate lingers above 6%

Maryland reported 503 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, and seven new deaths, bringing statewide totals of infections and fatalities to 114,078 and 3,679, respectively.
Thursday’s case load is an uptick following two days of the state reporting new cases numbering the the 300s. But on several occasions this week and last, the state reported more than 700 new cases in a single day.
Maryland reported a seven-day average COVID-19 testing positivity rate of 3.71%, well below the World Health Organization benchmark of 5% positivity.
Still, the positivity rate, as calculated by Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center, lingers above 6%.
Hopkins calculates the rate differently, and doesn’t include repeat COVID-19 tests taken by the same individual. The state tallies the results of repeat tests, as long as they are not performed the same day at the same location.
The state also reported conducting far more coronavirus tests Thursday than Wednesday. Thursday, the state reported 18,551 new COVID-19 tests. On Wednesday, the state conducted fewer than 10,000.
On Thursday, 358 people were hospitalized due to the virus, down from 370 on Wednesday. Ninety-two of those hospitalized are in intensive care units, the lowest number since late March.
The state has reported fewer than 120 ICU patients each day since Aug. 11, falling below 100 on five of those days.
Latest Coronavirus
This story will be updated.