'An emerging hotspot’: Maryland sees spike of 1,000 new coronavirus cases

After two consecutive days in which Maryland’s count of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus was lower than that of the prior day, the state saw its largest spike yet, with more than 1,000 new confirmed cases announced Wednesday.
The state announced an additional 1,158 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the state to 5,529 cases overall. There have been 124 deaths in Maryland from the virus, an increase of 21 from the total announced Tuesday.
In a statement, Gov. Larry Hogan said 30% of the confirmed cases added Wednesday were for tests performed in March, with the reasoning for the increase not only being a rise in cases but also the process of commercial labs clearing their backlogs of tests.
“This virus continues to spread in every jurisdiction, and as I have been saying for weeks, the Baltimore-Washington corridor has become an emerging hotspot,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in the statement. "An increase in new infections is just one of the reasons for today’s significant jump in new cases. This is also due to our ongoing efforts to ramp up testing in Maryland, with more private labs coming onboard and the expansion of commercial lab capacity.
“I want to once again remind all Marylanders to continue to stay home and stay informed. We are all in this together, and we will get through this together.”
This story will be updated.