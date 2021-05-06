With coronavirus case loads calming, Maryland hits 5 million vaccinations

As of Thursday, more than 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Maryland, officials say.
That was enough to fully vaccinate more than 2.2 million Marylanders — 36.7% of the state population.
Here is Thursday’s coronavirus update:
Cases
For the eighth straight day, Maryland health officials reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus in the state, with 578.
The daily tally surged as high as 1,840 during April, as health officials feared premature reopenings could complicate the progress of vaccinators statewide. But case counts have calmed since then, and the 14-day average is about 805 cases a day.
In total, Maryland has reported 451,267 cases of COVID-19.
Deaths
Thursday, state health officials reported nine more people dead from the virus, which has taken 8,631 lives in Maryland.
Hospitalizations
For the fifth straight day, fewer than 1,000 people with COVID-19 are being treated in state hospitals, an improvement from last month, when as many as 1,282 people were hospitalized with the disease at a time.
Thursday, the state said there were 901 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, down from 934 Wednesday.
In sum, about 42,000 Marylanders have been hospitalized while fighting the virus.
Positivity Rate
The state’s seven-day average testing positivity rate stood at 3.66% Thursday, a slight drop from Wednesday, when it was 3.71%.
For 13 days, the rate has been below 5%, an indicator that there’s sufficient testing or a relatively low infection rate. The World Health Organization, for instance, recommends that areas remain below 5% for two weeks before lifting virus-related restrictions.Maryland has already done so, and last week Gov. Larry Hogan lifted a requirement that face coverings be worn outdoors in public spaces.
Vaccinations
State vaccinators have administered 51,237 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, health officials said Thursday. That includes 18,129 first doses of the two-dose regimen, and 30,921 second doses. It also includes 2,187 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.