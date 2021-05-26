Coronavirus positivity remains below 2%, case count below 200

Wednesday, the state reported 36,251 new vaccinations, including 15,701 new first doses of the two-dose regimen required by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Meanwhile, the state doled out 18,944 second doses of those vaccines. Earlier in the vaccination effort, first dose totals eclipsed second dose totals every day. But in May, the opposite has often been true, a possible sign that the state’s effort to reach new people with the inoculations is flagging.