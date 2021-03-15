Maryland reports 617 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

Maryland’s coronavirus metrics have largely held steady in recent days, far below the lofty peaks of mid-January.
But some metrics have inched ever so slightly upward, including the positivity rate and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.
The state has relaxed capacity restrictions on businesses, while maintaining masking and social distancing requirements, just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.
Here’s where the data stands as of Monday:
Cases
The daily case count remained below 1,000 for the second straight day after rising above that mark Saturday. Prior to Saturday, daily cases had been below 1,000 since Feb. 19.
Maryland health officials reported 617 new cases of the coronavirus Monday.
Deaths
Health officials reported seven new deaths from the virus in the state Monday, the lowest daily total since March 4. Fewer than 20 deaths have been reported in each of the last six days.
In mid-January, as many as 67 deaths were reported in one day.
Hospitalizations
As of Monday, 777 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maryland, officials said, three more than on Sunday. It was the third straight day of very small increases. The number of people hospitalized from the virus has remained below 1,000 since Feb. 20.
Positivity Rate
For the fourth day in a row, Maryland’s seven-day average testing positivity rate increased slightly, up to 3.85% from 3.73%.
Vaccinations
State health officials reported administering 26,474 new doses of the vaccines Monday — 16,679 first doses, 8,641 second doses and 1,154 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
