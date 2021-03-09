Maryland reports 631 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths as 23,670 more residents get vaccinated

Another 23,670 Marylanders received their first doses of coronavirus vaccine Monday, meaning 17.3% of the state’s 6 million-plus residents are at least partially vaccinated — a metric Maryland ranks 28th in among states, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 9.5% are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both of the shots needed for best protection with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines or the one dose needed of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Maryland’s percentage of complete vaccinations is 21st among states, per the CDC.