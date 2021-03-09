Maryland reports 631 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths as 23,670 more residents get vaccinated

Here are where Maryland’s coronavirus virus-related metrics stand as of Tuesday morning.
Cases
Maryland reported 631 new cases Tuesday morning, bringing the total count of confirmed infections in the state to 388,666. The state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases each day since Feb. 19.
Deaths
Another 25 Marylanders have died of the coronavirus or its effects, the state reported. In all, 7,806 residents with confirmed COVID-19 infections have died.
Hospitalizations
The state’s reported count of patients facing the effects of COVID-19 did not change from Monday. There are 792 virus-related patients in Maryland’s hospitals, with 215 of those cases requiring intensive care. Both figures represent the lowest those numbers have been since November.
Vaccinations
Another 23,670 Marylanders received their first doses of coronavirus vaccine Monday, meaning 17.3% of the state’s 6 million-plus residents are at least partially vaccinated — a metric Maryland ranks 28th in among states, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 9.5% are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both of the shots needed for best protection with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines or the one dose needed of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Maryland’s percentage of complete vaccinations is 21st among states, per the CDC.
Maryland has administered 1.6 million doses in all. The state ranks 33rd in doses administered per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC.
Positivity rate
The state’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which effectively measures the percentage of tests that return positive results in a weeklong span, was at 3.40% on Tuesday, whereas that figure was 3.36% on Monday.
