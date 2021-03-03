Maryland reports 786 new virus cases, 14 deaths as Hogan announces plans to honor victims

Two days before the state will recognize the one-year anniversary of its first coronavirus infections, more than 900,000 Marylanders have received at least one dose of vaccine. Here are where that and Maryland’s other virus-related metrics stand as of Tuesday morning.
Cases
Maryland reported 786 new infections Tuesday morning, bringing the total count of confirmed infections in the state to 383,956.
Friday will mark the one-year anniversary of Maryland’s first confirmed cases. Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he will declare Friday a day of remembrance for the thousands of Marylanders the virus and its effects have killed. In recognition, buildings across the state will be lit amber, and a twilight ceremony will be held at the State House on Friday evening.
“One year ago at this time, we could not have fathomed the toll that the pandemic would take on each and every one of us,” Hogan, a Republican, said in a statement. “On Friday, we will pause as a state to remember all those we have lost, and express our gratitude to the healthcare heroes and frontline workers whose many sacrifices have saved lives and kept us safe.”
Deaths
Another 14 Marylanders have died of the coronavirus or its effects, the state reported. In all, 7,737 residents with confirmed infections of COVID-19 have died.
Hospitalizations
There are 863 patients in Maryland’s hospitals facing the effects of COVID-19. Of those, 228 cases require intensive care. Tuesday, those metrics were 896 and 232, respectively.
The 863 hospitalizations are the state’s fewest since Nov. 12. The next day, the figure rose above 900 and didn’t fall back beneath that benchmark until last week.
Vaccinations
Another almost 22,000 Marylanders received their first doses of coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, meaning more than 900,000 residents — 14.9% of the state’s 6 million-plus — are at least partially vaccinated. About 8.2% are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both of the shots needed for best protection.
The state has administered almost 1.4 million doses in all.
Positivity rate
The state’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which effectively measures the percentage of tests that return positive results in a weeklong span, was at 3.28% on Tuesday, whereas that figure was 3.35% on Monday.
For the second straight day, all 24 of the state’s jurisdictions reported positivity rates beneath 5%. They previously hadn’t done so since mid-October.
This article will be updated.