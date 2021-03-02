Fewer than 500 COVID-19 cases confirmed for first time since October; Maryland reports 26 deaths

As Maryland continues to vaccinate more residents each day, here are where the state’s coronavirus-related metrics stand as of Tuesday morning.
Cases
Maryland reported 468 new infections Tuesday, the first day with fewer than 500 new cases since Oct. 21 and the fewest since Oct. 6. Cases can be confirmed through tests for COVID-19, and testing is down around the country, including in Maryland, where the number of test results reported declined by more than 30% from January to February. Tuesday’s new cases were discovered among about 11,000 test results, Maryland’s second-lowest daily total since Sept. 8.
Tuesday’s addition brought the total count of confirmed infections in the state to 383,170. Friday will mark the one-year anniversary of Maryland’s first confirmed cases.
Deaths
Another 26 Marylanders have died from the coronavirus or its effects, the state reported. In all, 7,723 residents with confirmed infections of COVID-19 have died.
Hospitalizations
There are 896 patients in Maryland’s hospitals due to COVID-19. Of those, 232 cases require intensive care. Monday, those metrics were 904 and 235, respectively.
Vaccinations
Nearly 20,000 Marylanders received their first doses of coronavirus vaccine Monday, meaning 14.5% of the state’s 6 million-plus residents are at least partially vaccinated. About 8% are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both of the shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines needed for best protection.
The state has administered 1.36 million doses in all.
Positivity rate
The state’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which effectively measures the percentage of tests that return positive results in a weeklong span, was at 3.35% on Tuesday, whereas that figure was 3.52% on Monday. The metric is at its lowest point since late October, right before it began to climb and a surge of cases in the state brought the positivity rate as high as 9.47%.
This article will be updated.