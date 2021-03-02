Fewer than 500 COVID-19 cases confirmed for first time since October; Maryland reports 26 deaths

Maryland reported 468 new infections Tuesday, the first day with fewer than 500 new cases since Oct. 21 and the fewest since Oct. 6. Cases can be confirmed through tests for COVID-19, and testing is down around the country, including in Maryland, where the number of test results reported declined by more than 30% from January to February. Tuesday’s new cases were discovered among about 11,000 test results, Maryland’s second-lowest daily total since Sept. 8.