10% of Maryland population fully vaccinated for COVID, state reports

One-tenth of Maryland’s population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the latest update from state health officials Thursday morning.
Maryland has more than 6 million residents, about a third of whom are currently eligible to be vaccinated based on the state’s phase system, state officials have said. About half of those eligible have received at least one dose of vaccine, with Maryland’s coronavirus dashboard now including specifics on the administering of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine.
Here are where that and Maryland’s other virus-related indicators stand as of Thursday morning.
Cases
Maryland reported 924 new cases Thursday morning, bringing the total count of confirmed infections in the state to 390,490.
The state hasn’t reported more than 1,000 new cases in a day since Feb. 19 but has surpassed 900 infections four times in the past week.
Deaths
Another 12 Marylanders have died of the coronavirus or its effects, the state reported. In all, 7,832 residents with confirmed infections of COVID-19 have died.
A week from Thursday marks the anniversary of Maryland’s first two virus-related deaths.
Hospitalizations
There are 788 patients in Maryland’s hospitals facing the effects of COVID-19. Of those, 209 cases require intensive care. Wednesday, those figures were 801 and 216, respectively.
The current levels represent the lowest those tallies have been since mid-November.
Vaccinations
The state reported that it has administered more than 41,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose to be its most effective, compared to the two doses needed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Between those who have received the single Johnson & Johnson dose or both of one of the other companies, the state has fully vaccinated 10.6% of its residents.
Almost 27,000 Marylanders received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine Wednesday, meaning almost 19% of the state’s residents are at least partially vaccinated.
The state has administered more than 1.7 million doses in all.
Positivity rate
The state’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which effectively measures the percentage of tests that return positive results in a weeklong span, was at 3.58% on Thursday, whereas that figure was 3.61% on Wednesday.
