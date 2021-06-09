Maryland’s seven-day COVID positivity rate falls below 1% for the first time

For the first time during the pandemic, Maryland’s seven-day average coronavirus testing positivity rate fell below 1%, officials announced Wednesday.
It comes a day after the state reached a vaccination milestone — half of Marylanders have been fully inoculated against the virus.
Here’s Wednesday’s coronavirus update:
Cases
Maryland health officials reported 126 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
For three days out of the past week, the state has reported fewer than 100 new cases.
For much of the pandemic, this was unheard of. As recently as April, the state was reporting 1,000 or more new cases each day.
In total, state health officials have reported 460,863 cases of COVID-19 in Maryland.
Deaths
Maryland reported four new deaths from the virus Wednesday.
The state hasn’t reported more than 10 new coronavirus deaths in a day since May 28.
In total, 9,442 Marylanders have died from COVID-19.
Hospitalizations
State health officials said Wednesday that 243 people are hospitalized in Maryland with coronavirus, down from 275 on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations have fallen off dramatically since late April, and are at their lowest level since late March 2020, just after the pandemic began.
In sum, 43,469 people have received treatment in Maryland hospitals for COVID-19.
Positivity Rate
Before last month, the record low positivity rate was around 2.5%, but recently, it has sunk far lower, falling to .95%.
It’s likely an indication that, even with half the state fully vaccinated, enough surveillance testing is still occurring. If the state were only testing sick Marylanders, or the infection rate was greater, the positivity rate would be considerably higher.
At one point in January the rate climbed near 9.5%.
Vaccinations
Wednesday, Maryland reported administering 30,638 new doses of the vaccines.
That includes 9,030 first doses of the two-dose regime, 20,699 second doses and 909 doses of the one-shot variety.
Vaccinations have dropped off slightly since a mid-April peak, and the state is making plans to shutter its mass vaccination sites in favor of smaller venues and clinics aimed at reaching the vulnerable or the undecided.
This story will be updated.