Maryland reports 694 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths

Maryland officials reported 694 new cases of the coronavirus and five more deaths, a significant decrease in newly reported cases after the state reported nearly 1,300 new cases Saturday.
Sunday’s additions bring the state’s total to 83,748 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. In total, 3,309 people have died due to the disease or complications from it since officials began tracking the virus in March.
As of Sunday, 540 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate is at 4.47%.
This story will be updated.