Maryland reports 976 cases, 41 deaths from coronavirus

Maryland health officials reported 976 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, along with 41 more deaths associated with COVID-19.
Those additions bring Maryland to 365,529 infections and 7,234 fatalities since the state reported its first case in March 2020.
The state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases four times in the past eight days, but three of those four days have featured fewer than 15,000 reported test results. On each of those three days, the percentage of tests that came back positive was at least 7.91%.
Another 13,745 Marylanders received their first COVID-19 vaccination, the state said, more than double the prior day’s count of recipients. More than 727,000 vaccine doses have been administered overall, according to state data, leaving 2.8% of Marylanders fully vaccinated, while 9.24% have received at least one of the needed two shots.
The state’s seven-day average of vaccine doses administered is 24,871, the second-highest point for that figure.
Prince George’s County, Maryland’s second most populated jurisdiction, remains the only one of the state’s 24 that has yet to provide at least one dose of vaccine to 5% of its population. Baltimore City is third-worst in that statistic, with 8.17% of its population having received at least one shot, according to state data.
Fifteen counties have partly or fully vaccinated at least 10% of their populations, including Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties. All but four jurisdictions have fully vaccinated at least 2.3% of their populations.
The plurality of first doses in Maryland have been given to those in their 70s, with nearly 100,000 septuagenarians receiving at least one shot, according to state data. But only 10.4% of that group has received a second dose to become fully vaccinated, the lowest percentage among the 10-year age ranges the state reports and under a quarter of the percentage for those in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.
Among those whose race is known, slightly more than 68% of Marylanders who are fully vaccinated are white, a race that accounts for about 59% of the state’s overall population. Black Marylanders, 31% of the population, are 16.8% of those who have received two doses, among those whose race is known.
The state’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that return positive results, was at 5.78% on Tuesday, whereas that figure was 5.67% on Monday. That measure has been beneath 6% for 12 straight days, after having been above that mark for the entirety of a stretch between mid-November and late January.
There are 1,377 patients in Maryland hospitals facing the virus’ effects, the first time that figure has dropped beneath 1,400 since Nov. 24, with 326 in intensive care, a slight increase on Monday’s 318.