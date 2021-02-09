Maryland reports 976 cases, 41 deaths from coronavirus

The plurality of first doses in Maryland have been given to those in their 70s, with nearly 100,000 septuagenarians receiving at least one shot, according to state data. But only 10.4% of that group has received a second dose to become fully vaccinated, the lowest percentage among the 10-year age ranges the state reports and under a quarter of the percentage for those in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.