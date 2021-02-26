Maryland reports 970 new infections, 33 new deaths from coronavirus

The state’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which approximately measures the percentage of tests that return positive results in a weeklong span, was at 3.66% on Friday, the 16th time in 17 days it has declined and the fifth straight day it has been under 4%. The figure was also beneath that mark from early August until early November before a spike in many of the state’s virus-related metrics. Maryland nears the end of February with its seven-day positivity rate at less than half of what it was at the end of December, and about 2 percentage points lower than what it was at the end of January.