Maryland reports lower coronavirus case count and new vaccination totals following snowstorm

An emerging racial disparity in vaccinations continues to draw concern. Black Marylanders have received about 15% of the first doses administered so far, despite making up about 31% of the state population. Hispanic Marylanders have received about 4% of first doses so far, but make up about 11% of the state population. Experts have pointed to an underrepresentation of people of color in health care fields and distrust of the vaccine due to mistreatment in the medical world.