Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate has been below 5% for two weeks as state tries to ramp up vaccination effort

Maryland health officials reported 976 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, and 16 more deaths caused by the virus.
Reported cases have mostly been on the decline in Maryland since mid-January, when they were at an all-time high. The same is true of hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus.
The seven-day average testing positivity rate, a metric used to help assess infection rates in the community, has largely been declining, too, and sat at 3.74% Thursday. The rate has been below 5% for two weeks, a benchmark recommended by the World Health Organization to assess when communities can initiate reopening.
It comes as the state attempts to rapidly scale up its coronavirus vaccination effort, which has been constrained by scarcity. The effort has also drawn complaints statewide from eligible residents who have struggled to book appointments, all the while checking myriad websites offering appointments at pharmacies, health department sites and hospitals.
Thursday, health officials reported administering 15,797 new first doses of the vaccine, compared to more than 21,000 reported on Wednesday. On average, the state has vaccinated about 14,200 new people every day over the past week, roughly the same as the week before. The state administered more second doses of the vaccine — 22,743 — compared to about 15,000 reported Wednesday.
Thursday, the state will open a new mass vaccination site in Baltimore, at M&T Bank Stadium. The site is poised to administer 250 to 500 new shots a day, and will eventually scale up to 2,000, officials say. There’s already a mass vaccination site in the city, at the convention center, and at the Six Flags America in Prince George’s County.
The state is planning for an additional mass vaccination site in Charles County, at the Regency Furniture stadium. Sites on the Eastern Shore and in western Maryland are forthcoming, officials say.
Still, equity concerns surround the vaccination effort. As of Thursday, about 16% of those vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine were Black, where race data was recorded. But 31% of the state population is Black. Meanwhile about 4% of Marylanders vaccinated at least one dose were Latino, a group that makes up 11% of the state population.