Maryland reports 611 new coronavirus cases, 17 associated deaths

Nearly a year removed from its first cases of the virus, Maryland is now in the process of distributing vaccine to protect against it. Another 8,788 Marylanders received their first COVID-19 vaccination Sunday, the state said, compared to 10,812 recipients the prior day. More than 1 million vaccine doses have been administered overall, according to state data, leaving 5.79% of Marylanders fully vaccinated, while 12.20% have received at least one of the needed two shots.