Maryland reports 611 new coronavirus cases, 17 associated deaths

One week from Monday, March begins again. That Friday will mark a year since Maryland confirmed its first three cases of COVID-19.
Since, the state has reported 376,966 infections of the coronavirus, along with 7,550 deaths associated with its effects. That includes the 611 cases and 17 fatalities the state reported Monday, marking the eighth time in nine days Maryland’s daily count of new infections was beneath 1,000. Monday’s report shows the first time in four months that there has been fewer than 700 new cases on consecutive days.
Nearly a year removed from its first cases of the virus, Maryland is now in the process of distributing vaccine to protect against it. Another 8,788 Marylanders received their first COVID-19 vaccination Sunday, the state said, compared to 10,812 recipients the prior day. More than 1 million vaccine doses have been administered overall, according to state data, leaving 5.79% of Marylanders fully vaccinated, while 12.20% have received at least one of the needed two shots.
The state’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which approximately measures the percentage of tests that return positive results over the previous week, was at 3.91% on Monday, the figure’s first time beneath 4% since Nov. 3. The rate has increased only once in the past 13 days, declining from 5.78% in that span. The metric was at 7.49% one month ago.
A day after falling under 1,000 patients facing the virus’ effects for the first time in more than three months, Maryland reported 992 virus-related hospitalizations Monday, an increase of 19, with 276 cases requiring intensive care.
