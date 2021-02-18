Maryland reports continued decline in new coronavirus cases; winter storm likely to lower numbers in the days ahead

Maryland health officials reported 986 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, and 30 more deaths caused by the virus.
The seven-day average of new cases has declined quickly since mid-January, when the state was averaging more than 3,000 new cases each day. The daily total has been below 1,000 since Sunday.
The state’s seven-day average testing positivity rate has declined for nine straight days, dipping below 5%, a CDC-recommended standard for reopening. The rate sat at 4.13% Thursday, .04 percentage points lower than Wednesday. It was over 9% at the beginning of the year.
Hospitalizations, which peaked close to 2,000 last month, were 1,048 as of Thursday. That’s 48 fewer than on Wednesday.
A winter storm impacting the region Thursday, which shuttered testing and vaccination sites across the state, is likely to cause lower than normal case counts and vaccine totals in the days ahead.
It comes as the state struggles to scale up its vaccination effort, hindered by a strained supply. So far, roughly 11% of Marylanders have received at least one shot of the two-dose vaccine. About 4.7% of the state population has been fully vaccinated.
Disparities across different counties, and different demographic groups, are sometimes stark. In the state’s second largest jurisdiction, Prince George’s County, a majority Black Washington, D.C. suburb, just 5.6% of the population has received their first dose. In neighboring Montgomery County, the state’s largest jurisdiction, 11% of the population have one dose on board. In small, rural Eastern Shore counties like Kent, the rate is closer to 21%.
